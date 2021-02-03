Wednesday, February 3, 2021  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Senate committee wants govt to act against unhygienic water suppliers

Chairman says the move will ease burden on hospitals

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago

The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology expressed on Wednesday its dissatisfaction over the quality of water being supplied across the country in the name of mineral water.

Officials of the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources told the committee that they had sealed five companies and 18 mineral water selling points in 2020 for violating safety rules.

Many people set up illegal water plants at their homes and were supplying water to households in major Pakistani cities, they said.

Mushtaq Ahmed, the Senate committee chairman, told SAMAA TV that the PCRWR didn’t even have the authority to fine people or send them to jail.

He called on the government to look into the matter. “If the government does it, there would be less burden on hospitals and health issues would also be eliminated.”

Sabir Shah, a member of the committee, said he agreed with the chairman because unhygienic water spreads several diseases, including Hepatitis B and C.
 
