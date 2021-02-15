Monday, February 15, 2021  | 2 Rajab, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Selectors are being humiliated the most today: Maryam Nawaz

Says people are questioning their find out of 220m population

Posted: Feb 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Selectors are being humiliated the most today: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that the “selectors” of the incumbent government were being humiliated the most today.

She was addressing a rally in Wazirabad. She said everyone in the country including farmers, daily-wagers, shop owners, traders and government employees were suffering.

“People are asking them (selectors) ‘was this the only gift they found out of 220 million?’,” Maryam said. “I want to tell the selectors that [you] made a mistake, [we] forgave but do not ever repeat it.”

She said she felt bad when people spoke ill of the selectors because “the institution is ours after all”.

The PML-N leader urged the “dear selectors” to do their job remaining with the constitutional bounds.

She criticised the prime minister for taking Rs15,000 billion loans but not laying a single brick.

People were fooled through the promises of 5 million homes and 50 million jobs, Maryam said. It had now come down to calves and poultry, she added.

Maryam was in Wazirabad to campaign for the PP-51 by-election. The Punjab Assembly seat fell vacant after the demise of PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema.

The PML-N has fielded his wife, Talat Manzoor, in the by-election.

