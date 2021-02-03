Wednesday, February 3, 2021  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

SBCA DG wants Sindh CM to replace incompetent building officials

Seeks permission for recruitment on contractual basis

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SBCA DG wants Sindh CM to replace incompetent building officials

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Sindh Building Control Authority Director General Shamsuddin Soomro has sent a summary to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, seeking permission for recruitment in the SBCA on contractual basis.

Soomro is not satisfied with the working of SBCA officials. In his letter to the CM, he complained of incompetent officials.

The SBCA is facing a shortage of manpower and a lack of efficiency on the part of a majority of SBCA officials appointed in the past, according to Soomro. A number of key SBCA posts are vacant due to the retirement of officials.

He said a large number of building and completion plans are pending due to the shortage of staff.

He said SBCA officials were allegedly conniving or collaborating with builders raising unauthorized buildings, floors or portions. “It is believed that as a result of impartial inquiries, a vast majority of SBCA officers and staff may be proved guilty and liable to removal from service.”

There are thousands of buildings that have violated the relevant building bylaws and there are too many sites of violation every day, Soomro said. The SBCA doesn’t have enough manpower to demolish all these buildings, he added.

It has to be vigilant of the violations of approvals, bylaws and regulations, according to the SBCA DG. But the SBCA vigilance section is short on staff.

Soomro said the SBCA was in dire need of a large number of honest and efficient engineers, architects, planners, management professionals and IT specialists from a pool of fresh graduates.

He sought the permission to recruit competent individuals on a six-month contract basis, with the contract being renewable and extendable for another six months.

Ali Mehdi Kazmi, a retired SBCA officer, said SBCA DG Soomro actually challenged the PPP-led Sindh government. The last time appointments were made in the SBCA was from 2011 to 2013, when Manzoor Qadir alias ‘Kaka’ was the SBCA DG, he explained. Qaim Ali Shah was the Sindh chief minister at the time.

The responsibility to take action over building plan violations lies on architects, engineers, SBCA officials and the land owing agencies, according to Kazmi.

He said 28 SBCA officials were suspended over corruption in March 2020. The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment and the National Accountability Bureau conducted inquires against them but they were all re-instated after the allegations against them could not be proven, the former SBCA official said.

A senior SBCA officer confirmed that the last time appointments were made in the SBCA was in 2011-2013. There were 700-800 vacancies that were filled in the tenure of Manzoor Qadir.

The Grade-17 assistant directors were recruited on engineering background, Grade-16 senior building inspectors and Grade-14 building inspectors were diploma holders, he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Murad Ali shah SBCA Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sindh, SBCA, Murad Ali Shah, building officials, Shamsuddin Soomro, corruption
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke's Bay huts for beach project
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke’s Bay huts for beach project
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi's Garden: police
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
JI to protest in 50 Karachi areas
JI to protest in 50 Karachi areas
PIA steward goes missing in Canada
PIA steward goes missing in Canada
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.