SBCA DG wants Sindh CM to replace incompetent building officials

Sindh Building Control Authority Director General Shamsuddin Soomro has sent a summary to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, seeking permission for recruitment in the SBCA on contractual basis.

Soomro is not satisfied with the working of SBCA officials. In his letter to the CM, he complained of incompetent officials.

The SBCA is facing a shortage of manpower and a lack of efficiency on the part of a majority of SBCA officials appointed in the past, according to Soomro. A number of key SBCA posts are vacant due to the retirement of officials.

He said a large number of building and completion plans are pending due to the shortage of staff.

He said SBCA officials were allegedly conniving or collaborating with builders raising unauthorized buildings, floors or portions. “It is believed that as a result of impartial inquiries, a vast majority of SBCA officers and staff may be proved guilty and liable to removal from service.”

There are thousands of buildings that have violated the relevant building bylaws and there are too many sites of violation every day, Soomro said. The SBCA doesn’t have enough manpower to demolish all these buildings, he added.

It has to be vigilant of the violations of approvals, bylaws and regulations, according to the SBCA DG. But the SBCA vigilance section is short on staff.

Soomro said the SBCA was in dire need of a large number of honest and efficient engineers, architects, planners, management professionals and IT specialists from a pool of fresh graduates.

He sought the permission to recruit competent individuals on a six-month contract basis, with the contract being renewable and extendable for another six months.

Ali Mehdi Kazmi, a retired SBCA officer, said SBCA DG Soomro actually challenged the PPP-led Sindh government. The last time appointments were made in the SBCA was from 2011 to 2013, when Manzoor Qadir alias ‘Kaka’ was the SBCA DG, he explained. Qaim Ali Shah was the Sindh chief minister at the time.

The responsibility to take action over building plan violations lies on architects, engineers, SBCA officials and the land owing agencies, according to Kazmi.

He said 28 SBCA officials were suspended over corruption in March 2020. The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment and the National Accountability Bureau conducted inquires against them but they were all re-instated after the allegations against them could not be proven, the former SBCA official said.

A senior SBCA officer confirmed that the last time appointments were made in the SBCA was in 2011-2013. There were 700-800 vacancies that were filled in the tenure of Manzoor Qadir.

The Grade-17 assistant directors were recruited on engineering background, Grade-16 senior building inspectors and Grade-14 building inspectors were diploma holders, he added.