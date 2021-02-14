Sunday, February 14, 2021  | 1 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PPP drops Rehman Malik from its list of Senate candidates

The CEC objected to his third consecutive nomination

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PPP drops Rehman Malik from its list of Senate candidates

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Former interior minister Rehman Malik has been dropped from the PPP’s list of candidates for the March 3 Senate election, party insiders said Sunday.

Another PPP leader Azfar Bukhari’s name was also removed from the list at the last minute.

The names were struck off after members of the central executive committee objected to their nominations, sources within the PPP told SAMAA TV.

Malik was being nominated for the third consecutive time, according to the sources. Bukhari’s nomination was opposed because of his close ties with the PTI leadership and the country’s powerful establishment.

The PPP parliamentary board has approved the names of Jam Mehtab Dahar, Taj Haider, Saleem Mandviwalla, Sherry Rehman and Shahadat Awan for the election on general seats from Sindh.

On technocrat quota, the party has nominated Farooq H. Naek and Dr Karim Khawaja. Palwasha Khan, Khairun Nisa and Rukhsana Shah have been finalized for seats reserved for women.

Bukhari confirmed to SAMAA TV that he applied for the Senate ticket but the party declined it.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PPP rehman malik senate
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
heart worm treatment for dogs, isle of dogs, how to protect dogs, how to train dogs in urdu, how to train dog to attack, how to be patient, dog videos, dog cute, dogs fighting, dog owners love, dog care, taking care of dog, kutte ki ladai, rabies dog, rabbies, rabies in humans, killing of animals disturbs, Pakistan animals suffering, samaa news live, samaa tv live, samaa tv, karachi dog operation, killing dogs in karachi, violent killing of animals
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi's Burns Road resident wants food street declared 'illegal'
Karachi’s Burns Road resident wants food street declared ‘illegal’
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.