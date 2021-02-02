Tuesday, February 2, 2021  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Ready to resign if opposition returns stolen money: PM Khan

Says the opposition didn't keep promise of resigning en masse

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Ready to resign if opposition returns stolen money: PM Khan

File photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Listen
Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday he was ready to resign from his office if the opposition leaders returned the “stolen money”. In an informal conversation with his spokesperson, the premier said two deadlines – December 31 and January 31 – had passed but the opposition parties didn't kept their promise. The opposition’s threat of resigning en masse from the assemblies turned out to be fake, according to PM Khan. They are now telling the lawmakers about the importance of Senate elections and by-polls. Opposition parties, under the umbrella of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, launched an anti-government campaign in September 2020. The alliance held several rallies in major cities of Pakistan but PM Khan’s government remained unmoved. The PDM then announced that their lawmakers would resign from the assemblies in order to force PM Khan to step down. But they have not yet tendered resignations despite the expiry of the January 31 deadline. The opposition claims the 2018 elections were rigged to benefit PM Khan’s party and he was brought to power by the establishment.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan PTI

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday he was ready to resign from his office if the opposition leaders returned the “stolen money”.

In an informal conversation with his spokesperson, the premier said two deadlines – December 31 and January 31 – had passed but the opposition parties didn’t kept their promise.

The opposition’s threat of resigning en masse from the assemblies turned out to be fake, according to PM Khan. They are now telling the lawmakers about the importance of Senate elections and by-polls.

Opposition parties, under the umbrella of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, launched an anti-government campaign in September 2020. The alliance held several rallies in major cities of Pakistan but PM Khan’s government remained unmoved.

The PDM then announced that their lawmakers would resign from the assemblies in order to force PM Khan to step down. But they have not yet tendered resignations despite the expiry of the January 31 deadline.

The opposition claims the 2018 elections were rigged to benefit PM Khan’s party and he was brought to power by the establishment.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Imran Khan, Pakistan, Islamabad
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Founder of modern Lahore's great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Founder of modern Lahore’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke's Bay huts for beach project
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke’s Bay huts for beach project
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Lahore, Faisalabad student protests turn violent as police baton-charge participants
Lahore, Faisalabad student protests turn violent as police baton-charge participants
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
UCP protest: Lahore students remanded into police custody
UCP protest: Lahore students remanded into police custody
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.