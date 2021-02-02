Ready to resign if opposition returns stolen money: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday he was ready to resign from his office if the opposition leaders returned the “stolen money”.

In an informal conversation with his spokesperson, the premier said two deadlines – December 31 and January 31 – had passed but the opposition parties didn’t kept their promise.

The opposition’s threat of resigning en masse from the assemblies turned out to be fake, according to PM Khan. They are now telling the lawmakers about the importance of Senate elections and by-polls.

Opposition parties, under the umbrella of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, launched an anti-government campaign in September 2020. The alliance held several rallies in major cities of Pakistan but PM Khan’s government remained unmoved.

The PDM then announced that their lawmakers would resign from the assemblies in order to force PM Khan to step down. But they have not yet tendered resignations despite the expiry of the January 31 deadline.

The opposition claims the 2018 elections were rigged to benefit PM Khan’s party and he was brought to power by the establishment.