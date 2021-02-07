Raza Rabbani calls presidential ordinance for Senate open balloting ‘malicious’

Says it can easily be challenged in court

Your browser does not support the video tag.

On Friday, President Arif Alvi signed an ordinance for an open vote in the Senate into a law. It is, however, subject to the Supreme Court’s approval under Article 186 of the Constitution.

The government should have waited for the Supreme Court's advice, Rabbani said at a press conference in Karachi.

"There's enough scope within the law that can be used to challenge this ordinance in court," the PPP leader said.

He questioned whether the government would again hold the Senate election, if this ordinance was suspended for some reason.

Rabbani said it appeared to him as if the government was trying to pressurise the court.