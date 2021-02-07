Sunday, February 7, 2021  | 23 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Raza Rabbani calls presidential ordinance for Senate open balloting ‘malicious’

Says it can easily be challenged in court

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

PPP leader Raza Rabbani described on Sunday the presidential ordinance for an open vote in Senate elections as "malicious".

On Friday, President Arif Alvi signed an ordinance for an open vote in the Senate into a law. It is, however, subject to the Supreme Court’s approval under Article 186 of the Constitution.

The government should have waited for the Supreme Court's advice, Rabbani said at a press conference in Karachi.

"There's enough scope within the law that can be used to challenge this ordinance in court," the PPP leader said.

He questioned whether the government would again hold the Senate election, if this ordinance was suspended for some reason.

Rabbani said it appeared to him as if the government was trying to pressurise the court.
FaceBook WhatsApp
PPP raza rabbani senate
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PPP, Raza Rabbani, Senate, election, open vote, open balloting, Supreme Court
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi's Garden: police
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
Karachi's Mauripur Road to be closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road to be closed for 45 days
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
Kashmala's son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Kashmala’s son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI's Haleem Sheikh's family
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI’s Haleem Sheikh’s family
Watch: Father chases child refusing to go to school
Watch: Father chases child refusing to go to school
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.