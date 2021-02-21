Sunday, February 21, 2021  | 8 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Protesters attack Geo News office in Karachi

They are protesting controversial remarks made on its show

Posted: Feb 21, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The office of Geo News came under attack by protesters in Karachi on Sunday, according to the channel and the police.

The protesters broke a walkthrough gate and the main door at the entrance of the building on II Chundrigar Road, Geo News said on its website.

They gathered outside the Jang Building to protest controversial remarks made on a Geo News show.

Geo News Karachi Bureau Chief Faheem Siddiqui said the protesting individuals attacked the building "under an elaborate plot".

The protest was announced in advance but "there were no law enforcement officers present," Siddiqui said.

The protesters manhandled the security staff and other employees present inside the building, according to the channel's management.

They later staged a sit-in outside the channel's office.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought a report from the police.

He spoke to the Geo News CEO and assured him of taking action against the ones involved in the attack.
Geo News Karachi
 
