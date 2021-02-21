Protesters attack Geo News office in Karachi

They are protesting controversial remarks made on its show

The protesters broke a walkthrough gate and the main door at the entrance of the building on II Chundrigar Road, Geo News said on its website

They gathered outside the Jang Building to protest controversial remarks made on a Geo News show.

Geo News Karachi Bureau Chief Faheem Siddiqui said the protesting individuals attacked the building "under an elaborate plot".

The protest was announced in advance but "there were no law enforcement officers present," Siddiqui said.

The protesters manhandled the security staff and other employees present inside the building, according to the channel's management.

They later staged a sit-in outside the channel's office.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought a report from the police.

He spoke to the Geo News CEO and assured him of taking action against the ones involved in the attack.