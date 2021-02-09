Profile: Muhammad Ali Sadpara

Only three of the 11 siblings born in a village outside Skardu survived their childhood. The youngest of them is Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who built his career as a flip-flop-wearing high-altitude porter.

His first playground was the Baltoro Glacier.

With some luck and sheer determination, Ali joined expeditions on the great mountains. There are 14 mountains in the world higher than 8,000 metres. Sadpara has scaled eight of them. They are the Gasherbrum II, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I, Broad Peak and K2 in Pakistan, and Lhotse, Manslu and Makalu in Nepal.

He was a member of expeditions that completed the first winter and autumn ascents of Nanga Parbat and the first winter ascent of the Pumori Peak in Nepal.

Team mate Alex Txicon and Simone Moro give the credit for the winter summit of Nanga Parbat to Sadpara’s brilliance. The trio succeeded in their second attempt in 2016 after having failed a year earlier.

In 2018, Txicon and Sadpara teamed up to attempt a winter climb of Mount Everest without any supplemental oxygen. But they could not succeed.

This year, Sadpara, his son Sajid, John Snorri and Juan Pablo Mohr Prieto attempted to climb the K2 in winter, a feat achieved only once so far.

Sajid was forced to turn around on February 5 after his oxygen tank regulator malfunctioned at the Bottleneck — the most technical part of the climb.

The climbers lost contact with the base camp after Sajid’s return. A search for the missing mountaineers is still on.

But Sajid believes his father and his teammates met an accident after summitting the mountain.