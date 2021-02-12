PPP, PML-N, PTI finalise Senate candidates

The PPP, PML-N and the ruling PTI have finalized their candidates for March 3 Senate elections.

PPP’s parliamentary board has decided to award tickets for general seats to Jam Mehtab Dahar, Taj Haider, Saleem Mandviwalla, Sherry Rehman and Shahadat Awan.

On technocrat seats, the party has nominated Farooq H. Naek and Dr Karim Khawaja. Palwasha Khan, Khairun Nisa and Rukhsana Shah have been finalised for women seats.

From Punjab, the PPP has nominated Azeemul Haq Minhas on a general seat. From KP, the party has decided to field Farhatullah Babar as the PDM’s candidate while former PM Yousuf Raza Gillani will contest the election from Islamabad.

PML-N candidates

The PML-N has decided to give tickets for general seats to Pervaiz Rashid, Mushahidullah Khan and Sajid Mir. For a technocrat seat, the party has nominated Azam Tarar.

Barrister Sadia Abbasi will be the PML-N candidate on a woman’s seat.

PTI candidates

According to Fawad Chaudhry, the party has decided to give senate tickets to Hafeez Sheikh and Fauzia Arshad from Islamabad.

From Sindh, the PTI has decided to give sitting MNA and minister Faisal Vawda the ticket for a general seat, while Saifullah Abro has been nominated for the technocrat seat.

From Punjab, Saifullah Niazi, Dr Zarqa and Barrister Ali Zafar have been nominated for general seats. Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Dost Mohammad and Sania Nishtar have been nominated from KP.

From Balochistan, Abdul Qadir will be given the ticket for a general seat.