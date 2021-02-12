Friday, February 12, 2021  | 28 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PPP, PML-N, PTI finalise Senate candidates

The election will be held on March 3

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
PPP, PML-N, PTI finalise Senate candidates

Photo: File

Listen
The PPP, PML-N and the ruling PTI have finalized their candidates for March 3 Senate elections. PPP’s parliamentary board has decided to award tickets for general seats to Jam Mehtab Dahar, Taj Haider, Saleem Mandviwalla, Sherry Rehman and Shahadat Awan. On technocrat seats, the party has nominated Farooq H. Naek and Dr Karim Khawaja. Palwasha Khan, Khairun Nisa and Rukhsana Shah have been finalised for women seats. From Punjab, the PPP has nominated Azeemul Haq Minhas on a general seat. From KP, the party has decided to field Farhatullah Babar as the PDM’s candidate while former PM Yousuf Raza Gillani will contest the election from Islamabad. PML-N candidates The PML-N has decided to give tickets for general seats to Pervaiz Rashid, Mushahidullah Khan and Sajid Mir. For a technocrat seat, the party has nominated Azam Tarar. Barrister Sadia Abbasi will be the PML-N candidate on a woman’s seat. PTI candidates According to Fawad Chaudhry, the party has decided to give senate tickets to Hafeez Sheikh and Fauzia Arshad from Islamabad. From Sindh, the PTI has decided to give sitting MNA and minister Faisal Vawda the ticket for a general seat, while Saifullah Abro has been nominated for the technocrat seat. From Punjab, Saifullah Niazi, Dr Zarqa and Barrister Ali Zafar have been nominated for general seats. Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Dost Mohammad and Sania Nishtar have been nominated from KP. From Balochistan, Abdul Qadir will be given the ticket for a general seat.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan senate

The PPP, PML-N and the ruling PTI have finalized their candidates for March 3 Senate elections.

PPP’s parliamentary board has decided to award tickets for general seats to Jam Mehtab Dahar, Taj Haider, Saleem Mandviwalla, Sherry Rehman and Shahadat Awan.

On technocrat seats, the party has nominated Farooq H. Naek and Dr Karim Khawaja. Palwasha Khan, Khairun Nisa and Rukhsana Shah have been finalised for women seats.

From Punjab, the PPP has nominated Azeemul Haq Minhas on a general seat. From KP, the party has decided to field Farhatullah Babar as the PDM’s candidate while former PM Yousuf Raza Gillani will contest the election from Islamabad.

PML-N candidates

The PML-N has decided to give tickets for general seats to Pervaiz Rashid, Mushahidullah Khan and Sajid Mir. For a technocrat seat, the party has nominated Azam Tarar.

Barrister Sadia Abbasi will be the PML-N candidate on a woman’s seat.

PTI candidates

According to Fawad Chaudhry, the party has decided to give senate tickets to Hafeez Sheikh and Fauzia Arshad from Islamabad.

From Sindh, the PTI has decided to give sitting MNA and minister Faisal Vawda the ticket for a general seat, while Saifullah Abro has been nominated for the technocrat seat.

From Punjab, Saifullah Niazi, Dr Zarqa and Barrister Ali Zafar have been nominated for general seats. Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Dost Mohammad and Sania Nishtar have been nominated from KP.

From Balochistan, Abdul Qadir will be given the ticket for a general seat.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PTI candidates, PMLN candidates, PPP candidates, Senate elections
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Sajid Sadpara waited 20 hours for father before descending K2
Sajid Sadpara waited 20 hours for father before descending K2
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.