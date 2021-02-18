Policeman shot dead in Karachi’s Metroville

A police constable was shot dead in Karachi’s Metroville area late Thursday, police officials confirmed.

Unidentified men shot Constable Sheraz Khan near Khattak Chowk, according to the officials.

The policeman died on the spot. His body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Keamari SSP Fida Hussain said the deceased had been deployed in the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell. He said Khan’s killing appeared to be an outcome of personal enmity.

Sindh IG Mushtaq Mahar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Keamari SSP. He directed for the arrest of culprits after thorough investigation.

This is the first incident in which a policeman has been killed in Karachi this year. In 2020, 13 police personnel were target-killed in different incidents.