HOME > Pakistan

Police book Karachi dog owner after his pets attack passerby

Complainant says he was bitten by five dogs in PECHS

Posted: Feb 4, 2021
Posted: Feb 4, 2021

The police have lodged a case against a dog owner in Karachi after his pets attacked a passerby in PECHS area, they said Thursday.

The man, who came under attack by five gods, works as a watchman nearby, an official at the Ferozabad police station told SAMAA TV. 

“Four dogs bit my leg and another bit my hand,” said Mushtaq, who filed the complaint. “I saved my life with difficulty.”

His friend, another worker in the area, said the dogs have attacked other people in the past too and they are capable of killing people.

 
