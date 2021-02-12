Police arrest three for gang-raping a college girl in Karachi

Friday, February 12, 2021  | 28 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Listen
Police in Karachi have arrested three men in connection with the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Karachi's Defence, a police official said Friday. "We have gotten her DNA test conducted," the official said, confirming that the two arrestees were named by the girl. The official requested anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media. "Both the accused have been handed over to the investigation team and raids are being carried out to arrest their aides," he added. "The accused have been arrested and they are under interrogation," Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur later told media. "Their DNA tests have also been conducted." The 16-year-old girl went to her college in Gulshan-e-Hadeed on February 9 but didn’t return home, her father told the police. He said he received a call from the Defence police station on February 10 and the officials said they had found a girl. “I received a call in the morning at 10:30am from Defence police station and they told me they have found an orphan girl from a road and taken her to the police station,” the father said. A man named Fawad forced the girl to sit in his car and took her to an unidentified location, where he and his (four or five) friends raped her, according to the FIR at the Steel Town police station. Her father told the police that his daughter can identify the men.
Karachi rape

