Police arrest murderer of Lahore prayer leader

The Lahore police arrested on Monday a man for murdering a prayer leader in Lahore, they said.

Qari Asif Yousufi was murdered in Lahore’s Shalimar area a few days ago.

The police investigated multiple people on the basis of mobile phone records and other evidence.

A woman, who was friends with the deceased’s wife, led the law enforcers to the suspect, Usman.

The suspect confessed to the murder during interrogation. He killed Qari Yousufi with the help of his wife, Alishba, he told the investigators.

The suspect was friends with the deceased’s wife, according to police officials. They recovered the murder weapon from Usman too.

Alishba is on the run and the police are conducting raids for her arrest.

Officials said she had herself reported the murder to the police and informed her brother as well.