Samaa TV
Pakistan

PM orders implementation of Pakistan sugar inquiry commission’s recommendations

Expresses displeasure over the absence of cameras outside sugar mills

Posted: Feb 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PM orders implementation of Pakistan sugar inquiry commission’s recommendations

Photo: Pakistan PM Office/Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered on Wednesday implementation of the recommendations of an inquiry commission that investigated the 2020 sugar crisis in Pakistan.

The sugar inquiry report was issued in May 2020. It revealed the way sugar barons had cheated farmers, benefited from subsidies and created conditions so that the price of sugar could go up.

PTI’s Jahangir Tareen was among the ones accused of benefitting the most from the sugar crisis that hit the country last year. The report said that six major groups controlled 51% of the total sugar production. Tareen’s JDW Mill had the biggest share—20% of the total production.

The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped

PM Khan presided over a meeting in Islamabad on the sugar commission’s report. He was displeased over the absence of cameras outside sugar mills.

The premier questioned if tax record of a shopkeeper could be traced, then why records of sugar mill owners could not be found.

“FBR chairman should tell [us] why it could not be done in 15 days,” he said. “This is a country of the masses. Gone are the days when information on the elite was out of reach.”

These double standards would not work in his government, PM Khan said. He said he was aware of the ones who were employing delaying tactics.

The prime minister warned of strict action if the sugar commission’s recommendations were not timely implemented.

Imran Khan Pakistan
 
