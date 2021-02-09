PM Khan removes KP minister for trading his Senate vote

He was seen receiving money in a viral video

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the removal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan, a day after a video of him and other lawmakers receiving money for their votes in the Senate election went viral.

PM's special assistant Shahbaz Gill told SAMAA TV that a “detailed inquiry” will be held against the KP law minister and a report will be presented to PM Khan.

Khan has forwarded his resignation to KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan.

"Due to a video that is being circulated on the media... I feel it is my moral duty and obligation to withdraw from the cabinet and offer my resignation," the law minister said.

"I unconditionally offer myself for any inquiry," he said in his resignation letter to the KP CM.

Khan was an MPA in the KP Assembly on the Jamhoori Watan Party's ticket. He joined the PTI ahead of the 2018 elections and was re-elected an MPA.

In May 2019, the PTI expelled at least 20 MPAs for selling their votes in the Senate election.

This Senate election is going to be held in March. The government has already introduced an ordinance for open balloting in the election of senators.

Opposition parties have dismissed the ordinance and announced that they will challenge it in courts.

On Tuesday, Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the lawmakers have started receiving offers for their votes in the Senate election. Open balloting will ensure transparency and eliminate corruption in polls, he added .

KP Minister Shaukat Yousafzai claimed that he was offered Rs10 million by the PPP in the last Senate election. He said he declined the offer.