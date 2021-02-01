PM Khan doesn’t have a ‘magic wand to fix everything’

PM Imran Khan has said that the systemic problems plaguing the country have taken root over the past decades and cannot be fixed overnight.

He advised Pakistanis to be patient as he shared updates with them in a televised question-and-answer session Monday. The prime minister answered questions about the PIA, upcoming Senate elections and development in the country.

“Everybody assumes that today the government has taken over the country and suddenly, everything will be fixed,” the prime minister said. “It might happen in fairytales wherein I could wave a magic wand and suddenly everything is fixed.”

Political appointments in PIA

About the PIA, he said the national flag carrier suffers two key problems: a crippling debt of Rs400 billion and a heavily-inflated payroll, brought about by political appointments of the former governments.

The airline cannot invest in new fuel-efficient aircraft because of high salary and interest costs, according to PM Khan. However, the government efforts to restructure it are beginning to show results.

“Before the pandemic, PIA was on the right track. Its operating losses were shrinking … then the pandemic happened, in which all airlines were affected,” he said. “The airline is viable, because it has great routes and overseas Pakistanis want to travel via PIA.”

The Pakistan Steel Mills and the power sector suffered the same two problems, according to the prime minister.

‘Systematic problems in hospitals’

He said it took three and a half years to build the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is only the fourth JCI-certified Pakistani hospital. But fixing systemic problems in Lady Reading, Khyber Medical and other old hospitals is more challenging, according to PM Khan.

“Systems have to be fixed, bad habits exist, laws and rules have to be followed, stay orders keep getting issued,” he said, describing why it takes time to bring about a change.

He mentioned police reforms as another example of efforts to resolve problems that were created over time and have existed for decades. “Twenty-five thousand recruits were inducted, without merit, after taking money. Criminals were inducted,” PM Khan quoted a report submitted by then Punjab IG Abbas Khan to the Lahore High Court in 1993. “This cannot be fixed overnight, but one by one, we will fix all these institutions.”

To a question about cricket, he said the game is already well along the path of reformation. Local cricket is being emphasized and the results should soon be visible at the national level, the premier said.

Senate elections

About the upcoming Senate elections, he said the current system of election through a secret ballot facilitates horse-trading. “Obviously, someone who buys a Senate seat isn’t going to be Hatim Tai and serve the country. He has come to make money.”

PM Khan spoke of his plans to move for a constitutional amendment that would allow Senate elections through an open ballot, after which “money would not work”. He noted that the PPP and the PML-N had both agreed to the open ballot in the Charter of Democracy they signed in 2007, but it was never implemented. Voting on this amendment would show the country where the two parties stand, the premier said.

Foreign funding

To a question about foreign funding to his party, he said he had been the country’s largest fundraiser prior to taking the office and collected funds for the Shaukat Khanum Hospital, National University of Modern Languages and then his party.

“We have complete details on 40,000 donors – names, addresses, phone numbers,” PM Khan said. “You can call them and confirm whether or not they donated money.”

He challenged the opposition to show even a hundred such donors. “Can Fazlur Rehman show how he funded his party all these years? Can he show that Libya did not fund him?”

The premier referred to recent actions by various district administrations in Punjab to demolish illegally constructed buildings. “The land registry shows who owns the land and we have conducted complete inquiries to establish that this is government land,” he said. “They were being protected by the PML-N, whose political activities were funded in exchange.”