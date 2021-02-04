Peshawar police find missing TikTok cat

It has over 170,000 followers on the video-sharing app

The owner filed the complaint at a Peshawar police station ten days ago.

The cat has over 170,000 followers on TikTok. It is worth Rs120,000, according to the owner.

A man found the cat and sold it to someone for Rs15,000, the police official said.

“I received a call from the SHO, [saying] 'come over, your cat has been found',” Haroon, the cat owner, told SAMAA TV.

The police arrested the man from whom the cat was recovered, the Peshawar City SP told SAMAA TV.

The suspect is under investigation.