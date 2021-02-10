Pervez Khattak finds Senate horse trading allegations against him ‘funny’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

On Tuesday, former PTI MPA Ubaidullah Mayar said Fida Muhammad Khan, a lesser-known politician from Malakand, gave them money in return for their votes.

Khattak, who was the then KP chief minister, had recommended his name for the senator’s post, Mayar added.

"This is a funny thing," Khattak said at a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

"Our 17 votes were sold; we expelled them from the party and Ubaidullah Mayar says that we gave him money," he said. "Neither I ever asked [him], nor will I ever do."

In a video aired on ARY News Monday, Mayar, KP Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan and others were seen receiving money ahead of the 2018 Senate election.

Khan resigned as the KP law minister a day after the video went viral in what is seen as yet another scandal concerning the ruling PTI.

Mayar claimed that “it was the government’s money” and they were delivered the amount at the home of the then KP Assembly speaker.

But Khattak said it was a "blatant lie". That was a house in Islamabad and not the then KP Assembly speaker's residence, he said.

The defence minister, however, clarified that he was not present over there at the time.

"Mohammad Ali Shah was there," he said. "He was identifying and everything happened through him."