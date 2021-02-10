Wednesday, February 10, 2021  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Pervez Khattak finds Senate horse trading allegations against him ‘funny’

Denies any involvement

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak denied on Wednesday the allegations of fixing the 2018 Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On Tuesday, former PTI MPA Ubaidullah Mayar said Fida Muhammad Khan, a lesser-known politician from Malakand, gave them money in return for their votes.

Khattak, who was the then KP chief minister, had recommended his name for the senator’s post, Mayar added.

"This is a funny thing," Khattak said at a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

"Our 17 votes were sold; we expelled them from the party and Ubaidullah Mayar says that we gave him money," he said. "Neither I ever asked [him], nor will I ever do."

In a video aired on ARY News Monday, Mayar, KP Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan and others were seen receiving money ahead of the 2018 Senate election.

Khan resigned as the KP law minister a day after the video went viral in what is seen as yet another scandal concerning the ruling PTI.

Mayar claimed that “it was the government’s money” and they were delivered the amount at the home of the then KP Assembly speaker.

But Khattak said it was a "blatant lie". That was a house in Islamabad and not the then KP Assembly speaker's residence, he said.

The defence minister, however, clarified that he was not present over there at the time.

"Mohammad Ali Shah was there," he said. "He was identifying and everything happened through him."
pervez khattak PTI senate
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

