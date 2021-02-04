PDM to march towards Islamabad on March 26, announces Fazl

Opposition parties will march towards Islamabad against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government on March 26, Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced Thursday.

The announcement came after a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement in Islamabad.

Caravans from across the country will leave for Islamabad on March 26, Fazl told reporters. He was flanked by other opposition leaders.

“It is our objective that we rid the nation of this illegal and incompetent government and return their stolen votes to them,” the PDM head said.

Opposition parties will jointly contest the Senate elections, which are likely to be held in March, according to Fazl. The decision to resign from the assemblies has been withdrawn for the time being.

The PDM, an alliance of Pakistani opposition parties, launched a campaign against PM Khan’s government in September 2020. It held several rallies in major cities of the country but the government remained unmoved.

Later, the alliance announced that all opposition lawmakers will resign from the assemblies by January 31 but backtracked from their announcement.

The PPP, also a part of the PDM, suggested a few weeks ago to remove PM Khan from office through a no-confidence vote.

But the party couldn’t convince other opposition members to go ahead with its strategy at Thursday’s meeting, according to sources.