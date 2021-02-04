Thursday, February 4, 2021  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PDM to march towards Islamabad on March 26, announces Fazl

Says opposition parties will jointly contest the Senate elections

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
PDM to march towards Islamabad on March 26, announces Fazl

File photo: Online

Listen
Opposition parties will march towards Islamabad against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government on March 26, Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced Thursday. The announcement came after a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement in Islamabad. Caravans from across the country will leave for Islamabad on March 26, Fazl told reporters. He was flanked by other opposition leaders. “It is our objective that we rid the nation of this illegal and incompetent government and return their stolen votes to them,” the PDM head said. Opposition parties will jointly contest the Senate elections, which are likely to be held in March, according to Fazl. The decision to resign from the assemblies has been withdrawn for the time being. The PDM, an alliance of Pakistani opposition parties, launched a campaign against PM Khan’s government in September 2020. It held several rallies in major cities of the country but the government remained unmoved. Later, the alliance announced that all opposition lawmakers will resign from the assemblies by January 31 but backtracked from their announcement. The PPP, also a part of the PDM, suggested a few weeks ago to remove PM Khan from office through a no-confidence vote. But the party couldn’t convince other opposition members to go ahead with its strategy at Thursday's meeting, according to sources.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan PDM

Opposition parties will march towards Islamabad against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government on March 26, Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced Thursday.

The announcement came after a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement in Islamabad.

Caravans from across the country will leave for Islamabad on March 26, Fazl told reporters. He was flanked by other opposition leaders.

“It is our objective that we rid the nation of this illegal and incompetent government and return their stolen votes to them,” the PDM head said.

Opposition parties will jointly contest the Senate elections, which are likely to be held in March, according to Fazl. The decision to resign from the assemblies has been withdrawn for the time being.

The PDM, an alliance of Pakistani opposition parties, launched a campaign against PM Khan’s government in September 2020. It held several rallies in major cities of the country but the government remained unmoved.

Later, the alliance announced that all opposition lawmakers will resign from the assemblies by January 31 but backtracked from their announcement.

The PPP, also a part of the PDM, suggested a few weeks ago to remove PM Khan from office through a no-confidence vote.

But the party couldn’t convince other opposition members to go ahead with its strategy at Thursday’s meeting, according to sources.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PDM Long March, PDM Senate Elections
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke's Bay huts for beach project
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke’s Bay huts for beach project
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi's Garden: police
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
PIA steward goes missing in Canada
PIA steward goes missing in Canada
JI to protest in 50 Karachi areas
JI to protest in 50 Karachi areas
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.