PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Senate chairman’s post

Pakistan Democratic Movement President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Monday that former premier Yousuf Raza Gillani would become their Senate chairman.

A Pakistan Peoples Party delegation comprising former PM Raja Pervez Ashraf, Nayyar Bukhari, Mustafa Nawaz Khokar and Haider Gillani met the Jamiat Ulema Islam chief to discuss the upcoming Senate elections.

Fazl told reporters in Islamabad that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was panicked by Gillani’s nomination for the Senate chairman’s post.

“He is our joint candidate for the upper house,” the JUI-F chief said. “our decision has panicked the government.”

The PDM leader, who was hopeful of Gillani’s victory, said they were trying to convince parliamentarians to bring those into power who could save the country from the ongoing crisis.

“He has served as the National Assembly speaker and the prime minister in the past,” Fazl said. “He should be the Senate chairman.”

Gillani thanked the PDM for his nomination. He said he would individually meet leaders of the opposition parties.