Pakistani MMA fighter knocks out India opponent in 56 seconds

Pakistani Mixed Martial Art fighter Ahmed Mujtaba defeated on Friday his Indian opponent Rahul Raju in the first round of their One Championship Unbreakable III Lightweight match in Singapore.

Mujtaba, also known as “Wolverine”, knocked out India’s “Kerala Krusher” Raju in just 56 seconds of the first round. It was his third win on the global stage and his overall record now stands at 10 victories and two defeats.

The 27-year-old Pakistani fighter, who trains with MYGYM in Pakistan and Astra Fight in Brazil, promised before the fight he will win his match against Raju for the people of Kashmir.