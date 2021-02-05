Friday, February 5, 2021  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Pakistani MMA fighter knocks out India opponent in 56 seconds

It's his third win on the global stage

Posted: Feb 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistani MMA fighter knocks out India opponent in 56 seconds

Picture: One Championship

Listen
Pakistani Mixed Martial Art fighter Ahmed Mujtaba defeated on Friday his Indian opponent Rahul Raju in the first round of their One Championship Unbreakable III Lightweight match in Singapore. Mujtaba, also known as “Wolverine”, knocked out India’s “Kerala Krusher” Raju in just 56 seconds of the first round. It was his third win on the global stage and his overall record now stands at 10 victories and two defeats. Ahmed Mujtaba 🇵🇰 gets Pakistan the win over India, STOPPING Rahul Raju in Round 1! @ahmedwolverine1 #ONEUnbreakable3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/wpVX2avZQw — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 5, 2021 The 27-year-old Pakistani fighter, who trains with MYGYM in Pakistan and Astra Fight in Brazil, promised before the fight he will win his match against Raju for the people of Kashmir.
