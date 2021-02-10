Wednesday, February 10, 2021  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan plans to seek relief on Chinese debt payments: report

Islamabad has yet to make a formal request to Beijing

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan plans to seek relief on Chinese debt payments: report

File photo: AFP

Listen
Pakistan is planning to seek a relief on payments for power projects China financed over the past eight years, the Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Pakistani and Chinese officials have had an informal discussion on easing terms of debt repayment, the report said, quoting an anonymous source. No Pakistani official has either confirmed or denied it. The Chinese ministry of foreign affairs said the energy projects financed by China have provided Pakistan a large amount of stable and low-priced electricity. The source told Bloomberg that Pakistan will soon formally ask Beijing to defer debt payments.
FaceBook WhatsApp
China Pakistan

Pakistan is planning to seek a relief on payments for power projects China financed over the past eight years, the Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Pakistani and Chinese officials have had an informal discussion on easing terms of debt repayment, the report said, quoting an anonymous source. No Pakistani official has either confirmed or denied it.

The Chinese ministry of foreign affairs said the energy projects financed by China have provided Pakistan a large amount of stable and low-priced electricity.

The source told Bloomberg that Pakistan will soon formally ask Beijing to defer debt payments.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
CPEC, Pakistan, China, India
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Kashmala's son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Kashmala’s son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI's Haleem Sheikh's family
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI’s Haleem Sheikh’s family
Sajid Sadpara waited 20 hours for father before descending K2
Sajid Sadpara waited 20 hours for father before descending K2
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.