Pakistan plans to seek relief on Chinese debt payments: report

Pakistan is planning to seek a relief on payments for power projects China financed over the past eight years, the Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Pakistani and Chinese officials have had an informal discussion on easing terms of debt repayment, the report said, quoting an anonymous source. No Pakistani official has either confirmed or denied it.

The Chinese ministry of foreign affairs said the energy projects financed by China have provided Pakistan a large amount of stable and low-priced electricity.

The source told Bloomberg that Pakistan will soon formally ask Beijing to defer debt payments.