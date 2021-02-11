Pakistan Customs seizes amphetamine worth Rs41m in Karachi

The Pakistan Customs foiled on Thursday a bid to smuggle 4.1 kilogram of amphetamine to Bahrain.

The drug, which is used in making crystal meth, was stashed in tin food packs, the Pakistan Customs said in a statement.

Officials of the Drug Enforcement Cell found the parcel during checking at the Express Mail Service office on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal.

The parcel contained 14 tin packs labelled as dry fruit. The consignment was worth Rs41 million, a Pakistan Customs spokesperson said.

Officials have arrested a man, Muhammad Ali, who booked the parcel. A case has been registered against him.