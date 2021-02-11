Thursday, February 11, 2021  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan Customs seizes amphetamine worth Rs41m in Karachi

It is used in making crystal meth

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan Customs seizes amphetamine worth Rs41m in Karachi

Photo: Pakistan Customs

The Pakistan Customs foiled on Thursday a bid to smuggle 4.1 kilogram of amphetamine to Bahrain.

The drug, which is used in making crystal meth, was stashed in tin food packs, the Pakistan Customs said in a statement.

Officials of the Drug Enforcement Cell found the parcel during checking at the Express Mail Service office on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal.

The parcel contained 14 tin packs labelled as dry fruit. The consignment was worth Rs41 million, a Pakistan Customs spokesperson said.

Officials have arrested a man, Muhammad Ali, who booked the parcel. A case has been registered against him.

