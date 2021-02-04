Thursday, February 4, 2021  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Pakistan

Pakistan Army releases special song on Kashmir Day

It is sung by Shehzad Roy

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan Army releases special song on Kashmir Day

The Pakistan Army released on Thursday a song to express solidarity with the people of India-held Kashmir on Kashmir Day.

The song titled “Kashmir Ko Haqq Do Bharat (India, give Kashmir its rights)” was released on the ISPR’s official YouTube channel. Pakistani pop singer Shehzad Roy sang it.

Pakistan observes February 5 as Kashmir Day. Public rallies are held across the country to express support for the people of the occupied valley.

“It focuses on showing Pakistan’s support and unity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, their ongoing freedom struggle,” read the song’s description posted by the ISPR.

It pays homage to Kashmiri martyrs who lost their lives fighting for Kashmir’s freedom.

 
