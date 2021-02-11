Pakistan announces 25% ad hoc allowance for BPS1-19 federal employees

The government has announced 25% ad hoc allowance for all federal employees of BPS1 to BPS19.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference addressed by federal ministers Pervez Khattak, Sheikh Rasheed and State Minister Ali Muhammad Khan in Islamabad on Thursday.

Khattak said the allowance will continue until the recommendations of the Pay and Pension Commission. Provincial governments will also be advised to provide the ad hoc allowance to their employees, he added.

Rasheed said salaries of federal employees of BPS20 and above will be increased in the next budget.

The development came a day after federal employees staged a demonstration in Islamabad. The Islamabad police tear-gassed and baton-charged the protesters to disperse them.

However, talks between the employees and the government succeeded early Thursday.

The finance ministry issued a notification of the increase in salaries Thursday evening.

Employees of the Federal Secretariat and subsidiary departments will be eligible for the allowance, according to the ministry. It aims to reduce the pay gaps.

Government employees will start receiving the ad hoc allowance from March 1.

The government is also considering up-gradation of BPS1-16 employees.