One killed, 12 injured in Karachi street crimes

A man was killed and twelve others sustained gunshot wounds in attempted muggings in different areas of Karachi over the weekend, according to police and rescue officials.

Osama, 28, was shot dead by muggers on Saturday when he refused to hand them over the key of his car in the jurisdiction of Sharifabad police station.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man was shot and injured by muggers near Korangi Darul Uloom.

Three men were injured in a shooting on Jamia Millia Road in the limits of Alfalah police station. Two robbers were fleeing after looting people when passers-by tried to catch them, but the muggers opened fire. The injured persons were identified as Mehboob, Fasih and Abdullah.

A 32-year-old man was shot and injured in Ayub Goth in the jurisdiction of Sohrab Goth police station. He was identified as Ameen.

Rustam, 36, was shot near Bengali Morr within the remits of Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. A 27-year-old man, Abdul Jabbar, was injured by armed robbers in Pak Colony.

A young woman was among six people wounded while resisting robbery attempts in different areas on Sunday.

Iqra, 16, sustained gunshot wounds in Baldia Ittehad Town. Fazal Rehman, 32, was shot and injured by armed men in Hussain Hazara Goth in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

In another incident, muggers shot and injured 25-year-old Arif near Mughal Kaanta in Manghopir. Moeen, 27, was injured by robbers in Qayyumabad.

A 30-year-old man was shot by armed dacoits in the jurisdiction of Gadap City police station. The victim was identified as Umair.

A fifteen-year-old boy sustained bullet wounds in Shah Lateef Town. The victim was identified as Umair.