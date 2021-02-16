Nawaz Sharif’s passport won’t be renewed: minister

Says he could be issued a special permit if he wants to return

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“Since August 20, 2018, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam have been [placed] on the ECL,” said Rasheed while addressing a press conference. “People whose names are placed on the ECL, they are neither issued a new passport nor are they given a new one.”

Nawaz, a three-time former premier, arrived in the UK on November 2019 for medical treatment.

He was sentenced to seven and 10 years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield flats references. The former premier’s sentence in the Al-Azizia reference was suspended. He has filed an appeal seeking its annulment.

NAB has filed appeals to increase his sentence to 14 years in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. It seeks an end to the suspension of Nawaz’s sentence in the Avenfield case too.

In October 2019, the IHC had granted Nawaz bail on humanitarian grounds and allowed him to travel to London. His bail expired in February. Last month, the IHC issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz. But the warrants were not received by the ex-premier.

But the interior minister said the government has no plan to bar Sharif from coming to Pakistan.

“Nawaz Sharif is not being barred from coming to Pakistan,” said Rasheed, adding that the former prime minister could be issued a special approval to fly back to Pakistan if he files an application at the country’s high commission in the UK.