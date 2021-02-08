Nation overcharged by 65% for electricity

NEPRA documents released Monday show that power consumers have paid Rs 366.18 billion rupees, or 65%, above the actual cost of producing electricity in the past year.

The documents show 119.72 billion units of electricity were produced for the year at a total cost of Rs561 billion. Consumers have paid a total of Rs961 billion for the electricity. This includes the taxes and surcharges levied by the government in addition to the profits of producers and distributors.

Quarterly adjustments of Rs1.58, Neelum-Jhelum surcharge of Rs0.10 and fuel surcharge of Rs0.43 are levied per unit of electricity consumed. Each consumer pays a TV license fee of Rs35 per month. Finally, electricity duty of 1.5% and GST of 17% are also collected.

The surcharges amounted to Rs 252.60 billion for the year, while TV license fees totaled Rs 9.80 billion and GST of Rs 103.78 billion was collected, the documents show.