Monday, February 8, 2021  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Nation overcharged by 65% for electricity

The excess amount is collected in GST, surcharges and TV license fees

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Nation overcharged by 65% for electricity

Photo: SAMAA TV

NEPRA documents released Monday show that power consumers have paid Rs 366.18 billion rupees, or 65%, above the actual cost of producing electricity in the past year.

The documents show 119.72 billion units of electricity were produced for the year at a total cost of Rs561 billion. Consumers have paid a total of Rs961 billion for the electricity. This includes the taxes and surcharges levied by the government in addition to the profits of producers and distributors.

Quarterly adjustments of Rs1.58, Neelum-Jhelum surcharge of  Rs0.10 and fuel surcharge of Rs0.43 are levied per unit of electricity consumed. Each consumer pays a TV license fee of Rs35 per month. Finally, electricity duty of 1.5% and GST of 17% are also collected.

The surcharges amounted to Rs 252.60 billion for the year, while TV license fees totaled Rs 9.80 billion and GST of Rs 103.78 billion was collected, the documents show.

FaceBook WhatsApp
electricity Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
Karachi's Mauripur Road to be closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road to be closed for 45 days
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi's Garden: police
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
Kashmala's son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Kashmala’s son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI's Haleem Sheikh's family
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI’s Haleem Sheikh’s family
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.