HOME > Pakistan

Muslim leaders didn’t counter disinformation against Islam in west: PM

Imran Khan says religion has nothing do with terrorism

Posted: Feb 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Muslim leaders didn’t counter disinformation against Islam in west: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that he considers leaders of the Muslim countries responsible for misunderstandings about Islam in the west. “They (the west) linked terrorism with Islam…Islamic terrorism and unfortunately, I have been seeing it for the past 20 years that there was no response from our Muslim countries,” said PM Khan, while addressing an Ulema and Mashaikh conference in Islamabad. “Leaders like us should have told them that terrorism has no connection with Islam and neither does it have a link with any other religion,” he said. The prime minister said he understands the west more than other people and that’s why he speaks about Islamophobia at every forum. “Religion and terrorism have nothing to do with each other,” he explained, adding that linking Islam with radicalism and extremism was injustice. “Still they say radical Islam or Islamic terrorism…Islamic extremism,” PM Khan told the religious scholars. “But unfortunately, Muslims leaders never explained it in the west.” He also criticized the western world for linking suicide attacks with Islam. Before the 9/11 attacks, most of the suicide attacks were carried out by the Tamils in Sri Lanka and they were Hindus, PM Khan said. But no one has ever used the term “Hindu terrorism”, he lamented. It happened because Muslim leaders didn’t make efforts to counter disinformation against Islam, the prime minister said. “We let it spread…disinformation, campaign against Islam,” he said. "It was not countered by the leadership of the Muslim world."
Imran Khan Pakistan

