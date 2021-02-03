Wednesday, February 3, 2021  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

MQM-P’s Karachi office sealed for playing party founder’s anthem reopens

It was given clearance by the law enforcement agencies

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
MQM-P’s Karachi office sealed for playing party founder’s anthem reopens

A Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan election office, which was sealed for playing party founder’s anthem, was reopened in Karachi on Wednesday.

A day earlier, MQM-P office-bearers were seen running towards the sound system after the anthem was played during the inauguration of the election office in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The song was played moments after MQM-P leader Amir Khan inaugurated the office in the PIA Cooperative Housing Society. It was later sealed by officials of a security institution and the sound system was confiscated.

However, law enforcement officials gave clearance to the party to reopen the election office. A large number of party workers gathered outside the office for its reopening Wednesday evening.

The party said the anthem about its founder was accidentally played by the sound system operator.

The MQM-P opened the office for the PS-88 by-election campaign. The Sindh Assembly seat fell vacant after the demise of PPP MPA Ghulam Murtaza Baloch.

