MQM-P leaders baffled by party founder’s song at Karachi event

They were seen running towards the sound system

The song was played moments after MQM-P leader Amir Khan inaugurated the office in the PIA Cooperative Housing Society. A large number of party workers and supporters were present at the event.

The MQM-P leaders, according to sources, questioned the sound system operators how they ended up playing the party founder’s song.

The election office was later sealed by officials of a security institution and the sound system was confiscated.

Hussain, once a most powerful figure in urban Sindh, was sidelined from Pakistan politics after his speech on August 22, 2016, in which he chanted anti-Pakistan slogans and incited party workers to vandalism against media offices in Karachi.

Leaders from his party distanced themselves from him and announced that the party would now operate from Pakistan and not from London. The new faction was named the MQM-Pakistan.