Tuesday, February 2, 2021  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

MQM-P leaders baffled by party founder’s song at Karachi event

They were seen running towards the sound system

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

MQM-Pakistan’s office-bearers were seen running towards the sound system after a song about the party founder was played during the inauguration of an election office in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area Tuesday.

The song was played moments after MQM-P leader Amir Khan inaugurated the office in the PIA Cooperative Housing Society. A large number of party workers and supporters were present at the event.

The MQM-P leaders, according to sources, questioned the sound system operators how they ended up playing the party founder’s song.

The election office was later sealed by officials of a security institution and the sound system was confiscated.

Hussain, once a most powerful figure in urban Sindh, was sidelined from Pakistan politics after his speech on August 22, 2016, in which he chanted anti-Pakistan slogans and incited party workers to vandalism against media offices in Karachi.

Leaders from his party distanced themselves from him and announced that the party would now operate from Pakistan and not from London. The new faction was named the MQM-Pakistan.
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Altaf Hussain, Altaf Hussain latest news
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Founder of modern Lahore's great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Founder of modern Lahore’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke's Bay huts for beach project
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke’s Bay huts for beach project
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi's Garden: police
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
UCP protest: Lahore students remanded into police custody
UCP protest: Lahore students remanded into police custody
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.