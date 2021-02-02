MQM founder Altaf Hussain in ICU after contracting coronavirus

Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain is in the ICU of a London hospital after contracting coronavirus, a party spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

“He was shifted [to] hospital 23 days ago,” Qasim Ali Raza, the spokesperson for the MQM-London, told SAMAA Digital. “Now, he is feeling better.”

In a statement later, the MQM-London coordination committee said that Hussain underwent several tests on Tuesday. Their reports were better than the previous ones.

Hussain, once the most powerful figure in urban Sindh, was sidelined from Pakistan politics after his speech on August 22, 2016. He is accused of chanting anti-Pakistan slogans and inciting party workers to vandalism against media offices in Karachi.

Leaders from his party distanced themselves from him and announced that the party would now operate from Pakistan and not from London. The new faction was named the MQM-Pakistan.

On June 11, 2019, Hussain was arrested during a raid at his London residence for incitement to violence through his August 2016 speech. But he was later released on bail.

In November 2020, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency named him in its list of 1,210 most wanted men or high-profile terrorists. The development came months after an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad ruled that he ordered the killing of MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq.

Two others, Khalid Shamim and Moazzam Ali, were handed life sentences for their involvement in the 2010 murder in London.

Hussain denies the charges against him.