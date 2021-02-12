MQM founder Altaf Hussain discharged from London hospital

Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain was discharged from London’s Barnet hospital on Friday, his group said, a month after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The party statement said Hussain was taken to the hospital on January 13 after his health deteriorated due to a “viral infection”.

Last week, MQM-London spokesperson Qasim Ali Raza confirmed to SAMAA Digital that his leader had contracted coronavirus.

Doctors have “advised him bed rest”, the party said in a statement.

Hussain, once the most powerful figure in urban Sindh, was sidelined from Pakistan politics after his speech on August 22, 2016. He is accused of chanting anti-Pakistan slogans and inciting party workers to vandalism against media offices in Karachi.

Leaders from his party distanced themselves from him and announced that the party would now operate from Pakistan and not from London. The new faction was named the MQM-Pakistan.

On June 11, 2019, Hussain was arrested during a raid at his London residence for incitement to violence through his August 2016 speech. But he was later released on bail.

In November 2020, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency named him in its list of 1,210 most wanted men or high-profile terrorists. The development came months after an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad ruled that he ordered the killing of MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq.

Two others, Khalid Shamim and Moazzam Ali, were handed life sentences for their involvement in the 2010 murder in London.

Hussain denies the charges against him.