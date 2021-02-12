Friday, February 12, 2021  | 28 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

MQM founder Altaf Hussain discharged from London hospital

Doctors 'advised him bed rest', the party says

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
MQM founder Altaf Hussain discharged from London hospital

Picture: Mustafa Azizabad

Listen
Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain was discharged from London’s Barnet hospital on Friday, his group said, a month after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The party statement said Hussain was taken to the hospital on January 13 after his health deteriorated due to a “viral infection”. Last week, MQM-London spokesperson Qasim Ali Raza confirmed to SAMAA Digital that his leader had contracted coronavirus. Doctors have "advised him bed rest", the party said in a statement. Hussain, once the most powerful figure in urban Sindh, was sidelined from Pakistan politics after his speech on August 22, 2016. He is accused of chanting anti-Pakistan slogans and inciting party workers to vandalism against media offices in Karachi. Related: MQM founder Altaf Hussain in ICU after contracting coronavirus Leaders from his party distanced themselves from him and announced that the party would now operate from Pakistan and not from London. The new faction was named the MQM-Pakistan. On June 11, 2019, Hussain was arrested during a raid at his London residence for incitement to violence through his August 2016 speech. But he was later released on bail. In November 2020, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency named him in its list of 1,210 most wanted men or high-profile terrorists. The development came months after an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad ruled that he ordered the killing of MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq. Two others, Khalid Shamim and Moazzam Ali, were handed life sentences for their involvement in the 2010 murder in London. Hussain denies the charges against him.
FaceBook WhatsApp
altaf hussain MQM

Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain was discharged from London’s Barnet hospital on Friday, his group said, a month after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The party statement said Hussain was taken to the hospital on January 13 after his health deteriorated due to a “viral infection”.

Last week, MQM-London spokesperson Qasim Ali Raza confirmed to SAMAA Digital that his leader had contracted coronavirus.

Doctors have “advised him bed rest”, the party said in a statement.

Hussain, once the most powerful figure in urban Sindh, was sidelined from Pakistan politics after his speech on August 22, 2016. He is accused of chanting anti-Pakistan slogans and inciting party workers to vandalism against media offices in Karachi.

Related: MQM founder Altaf Hussain in ICU after contracting coronavirus

Leaders from his party distanced themselves from him and announced that the party would now operate from Pakistan and not from London. The new faction was named the MQM-Pakistan.

On June 11, 2019, Hussain was arrested during a raid at his London residence for incitement to violence through his August 2016 speech. But he was later released on bail.

In November 2020, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency named him in its list of 1,210 most wanted men or high-profile terrorists. The development came months after an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad ruled that he ordered the killing of MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq.

Two others, Khalid Shamim and Moazzam Ali, were handed life sentences for their involvement in the 2010 murder in London.

Hussain denies the charges against him.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Altaf Hussain, Altaf Hussain discharged, Altaf Hussain coronavirus, MQM founder, Altaf Hussain latest news
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Sajid Sadpara waited 20 hours for father before descending K2
Sajid Sadpara waited 20 hours for father before descending K2
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.