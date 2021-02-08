Militant attack on Sindh assembly foiled: officials

One suspected militant was killed and five others were arrested in an encounter raid by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Shah Latif Town, Malir, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah claimed Monday. The group was targeting the Sindh Assembly and other important locations in Karachi.



Shah informed reporters that evidence found shows the arrested militants hail from Afghanistan and have links to India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The provincial information minister was speaking to reporters at the CTD office.

A CTD press release said the group was attempting to carry out suicide and Vehicle-Based Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) attacks.

The slain militant was identified as Lal Muhammad. The five arrested were identified as Zahidullah, Bismillah, Muhammad Qasim, Inamullah and Gul Muhammad.

Three suicide jackets, an explosive-laden auto rickshaw, two rockets, 12 hand grenades, four Kalashnikovs and maps of important installations were recovered, according to the CTD statement.

CTD Deputy Inspector General Omar Shahid Hamid expects further investigation to reveal the nature of their relationship with the “hostile intelligence agency”.

He claimed that CTD and other security departments have been on high-alert after the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA) issued a warning of an expected “major terrorist” attack in Karachi.

In a threat alert on February 3, NACTA said that militants were planning a VBIED attack on “an unspecified important government department” in the city in the near future.