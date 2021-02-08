Monday, February 8, 2021  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Militant attack on Sindh assembly foiled: officials

Minister says they come from Afghanistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Militant attack on Sindh assembly foiled: officials

File photo: Online

Listen
One suspected militant was killed and five others were arrested in an encounter raid by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Shah Latif Town, Malir, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah claimed Monday. The group was targeting the Sindh Assembly and other important locations in Karachi. Shah informed reporters that evidence found shows the arrested militants hail from Afghanistan and have links to India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). The provincial information minister was speaking to reporters at the CTD office. A CTD press release said the group was attempting to carry out suicide and Vehicle-Based Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) attacks. The slain militant was identified as Lal Muhammad. The five arrested were identified as Zahidullah, Bismillah, Muhammad Qasim, Inamullah and Gul Muhammad. Related: NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi Three suicide jackets, an explosive-laden auto rickshaw, two rockets, 12 hand grenades, four Kalashnikovs and maps of important installations were recovered, according to the CTD statement. CTD Deputy Inspector General Omar Shahid Hamid expects further investigation to reveal the nature of their relationship with the “hostile intelligence agency”. He claimed that CTD and other security departments have been on high-alert after the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA) issued a warning of an expected “major terrorist” attack in Karachi. In a threat alert on February 3, NACTA said that militants were planning a VBIED attack on “an unspecified important government department” in the city in the near future.
FaceBook WhatsApp
ctd Karachi

One suspected militant was killed and five others were arrested in an encounter raid by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Shah Latif Town, Malir, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah claimed Monday. The group was targeting the Sindh Assembly and other important locations in Karachi.

Shah informed reporters that evidence found shows the arrested militants hail from Afghanistan and have links to India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The provincial information minister was speaking to reporters at the CTD office.

A CTD press release said the group was attempting to carry out suicide and Vehicle-Based Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) attacks.

The slain militant was identified as Lal Muhammad. The five arrested were identified as Zahidullah, Bismillah, Muhammad Qasim, Inamullah and Gul Muhammad.

Related: NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi

Three suicide jackets, an explosive-laden auto rickshaw, two rockets, 12 hand grenades, four Kalashnikovs and maps of important installations were recovered, according to the CTD statement.

CTD Deputy Inspector General Omar Shahid Hamid expects further investigation to reveal the nature of their relationship with the “hostile intelligence agency”.

He claimed that CTD and other security departments have been on high-alert after the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA) issued a warning of an expected “major terrorist” attack in Karachi.

In a threat alert on February 3, NACTA said that militants were planning a VBIED attack on “an unspecified important government department” in the city in the near future.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Karachi attack, Sindh assembly attack, attack on Sindh assembly
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
Karachi's Mauripur Road to be closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road to be closed for 45 days
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi's Garden: police
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
Kashmala's son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Kashmala’s son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI's Haleem Sheikh's family
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI’s Haleem Sheikh’s family
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.