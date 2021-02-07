Maryam Nawaz’s daughter in ICU after head injury

Mehrunnisa, the daughter of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, has been in the ICU of a hospital following a head injury, a PML-N spokesperson said Sunday.

Mehrunnisa underwent a surgery at the hospital, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Twitter. She is out of danger now but remains in the ICU, she added.

Maryam has delayed her departure to Hyderabad to attend a Pakistan Democratic Movement rally, according to Aurangzeb. The rally is scheduled to be held on February 9.

The PML-N spokesperson requested the masses to pray for Mehrunnisa’s speedy recovery.