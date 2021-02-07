Sunday, February 7, 2021  | 23 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz’s daughter in ICU after head injury

She's out of danger now, says a party spokesperson

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 7, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Maryam Nawaz's daughter in ICU after head injury

Photo: ONLINE FILE

Mehrunnisa, the daughter of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, has been in the ICU of a hospital following a head injury, a PML-N spokesperson said Sunday.

Mehrunnisa underwent a surgery at the hospital, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Twitter. She is out of danger now but remains in the ICU, she added.

Maryam has delayed her departure to Hyderabad to attend a Pakistan Democratic Movement rally, according to Aurangzeb. The rally is scheduled to be held on February 9.

The PML-N spokesperson requested the masses to pray for Mehrunnisa’s speedy recovery.

maryam nawaz PML-N
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

Maryam Nawaz, PML-N, Mehrunnisa, ICU, injury, accident
 

