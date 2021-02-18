LDA to launch low-cost apartment project in Lahore

The Lahore Development Authority will launch a low-cost apartment project in the city.The LDA released on Thursday a short video detailing five different types of apartments for middle-income individuals.These 650, 800, 1,100, 1,500 and 2,200 square yards apartments will be constructed in the Halloki village near Lahore.Initially the LDA will construct 4,000 units of 650 square yards. It has signed an agreement with the Bank of Punjab too.The authority will construct a total of 35,000 apartments.LDA Chairman SM Imran told SAMAA TV that a 650 square yard apartment would cost an estimated Rs2.7 million."It will be a two-bedroom apartment with one attached and one detached bathroom," he said. "Along with this, there is a lounge, kitchen and a balcony too."The LDA plans to provide all facilities and utilities for the project. However, it has not shared a timeline of the project.
