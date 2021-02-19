Lahore zoo animals test negative for coronavirus: official

All animals at the Lahore Zoo tested negative for coronavirus, an official said Friday, weeks after the death of two lion cubs.

The two white lion cubs, born three months ago, died of a viral infection two weeks ago. Officials suspected they died after contracting coronavirus from zoo keepers.

At least five zoo keepers tested positive for the virus a few days before the lion cubs died.

Other animals, including lions, leopards and monkeys, were tested for the virus and their results came negative, the Lahore Zoo deputy director said.

The transmission of coronavirus from humans to animals is a very rare possibility, but such cases have been reported across the world.

A small number of pet cats and dogs were reported to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 in several countries, including the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most of these pets fell sick after coming in contact with people infected with COVID-19.