Friday, February 19, 2021  | 6 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore zoo animals test negative for coronavirus: official

Tests conducted after two lion cubs died of an infection

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Lahore zoo animals test negative for coronavirus: official

Photo: Online

Listen
All animals at the Lahore Zoo tested negative for coronavirus, an official said Friday, weeks after the death of two lion cubs. The two white lion cubs, born three months ago, died of a viral infection two weeks ago. Officials suspected they died after contracting coronavirus from zoo keepers. At least five zoo keepers tested positive for the virus a few days before the lion cubs died. Other animals, including lions, leopards and monkeys, were tested for the virus and their results came negative, the Lahore Zoo deputy director said. The transmission of coronavirus from humans to animals is a very rare possibility, but such cases have been reported across the world. A small number of pet cats and dogs were reported to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 in several countries, including the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most of these pets fell sick after coming in contact with people infected with COVID-19.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan

All animals at the Lahore Zoo tested negative for coronavirus, an official said Friday, weeks after the death of two lion cubs.

The two white lion cubs, born three months ago, died of a viral infection two weeks ago. Officials suspected they died after contracting coronavirus from zoo keepers.

At least five zoo keepers tested positive for the virus a few days before the lion cubs died.

Other animals, including lions, leopards and monkeys, were tested for the virus and their results came negative, the Lahore Zoo deputy director said.

The transmission of coronavirus from humans to animals is a very rare possibility, but such cases have been reported across the world.

A small number of pet cats and dogs were reported to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 in several countries, including the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most of these pets fell sick after coming in contact with people infected with COVID-19.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Lahore Zoo, coronavirus, animals, Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Burns Road resident wants food street declared 'illegal'
Karachi’s Burns Road resident wants food street declared ‘illegal’
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
Abrar ul Haq's car crashes near Gujranwala
Abrar ul Haq’s car crashes near Gujranwala
IBA students beat up KU teacher for 'honking at them'
IBA students beat up KU teacher for ‘honking at them’
Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets
Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.