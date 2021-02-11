KMC targets encroachments in three Karachi districts

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation removed on Thursday encroachments in the city’s Central, East and Korangi districts.

In Korangi district, KMC teams removed encroachments from Chiragh Hotel, Landhi and Korangi no. 5. Officials demolished illegal shops, pushcarts, cabins from footpaths.

In District East, officials targeted Fatima Jinnah Colony in Jamshed Town. They removed counters, cabins, hotel items from service roads and footpaths.

An anti-encroachment operation continued around the Gujjar nullah in District Central on Thursday.

KMC staffers removed soft encroachments along a 10-kilometre section of the stormwater drain, Senior KMC Director Bashir Siddiqui said. Four teams have been working on the drain, he added.

On Thursday, KMC staffers removed soft encroachments, including shanties and cattle farms, from Nazimabad no 4 to Khamosh Colony.

Siddiqui said all soft encroachments on the Gujjar nullah would be removed by the end of this week.