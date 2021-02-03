KMC starts revamping four roads leading towards Karachi Port

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is revamping the road network in Karachi. It has started work on four major roads that lead to the Karachi Port.

These include the Mauripur Road, West Wharf Road, Mai Kolachi Road and the MT Khan Road.

The KMC will do the patch work, install reflectors, mark lanes, and colour poles and footpaths along these roads.

Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed has directed officials to remove flags, banners and advertisements from poles along the Mauripur and West Wharf roads.

Ahmed asked them to ensure that all street lights work properly. Diversion must be marked for the convenience of drivers and a smooth flow of traffic on these roads, he directed.

The KMC will establish green belts and devise a mechanism to monitor these roads for repair and maintenance.