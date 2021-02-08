KMC starts removing soft encroachments along Karachi’s Gujjar nullah

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the Central District administration have started removing encroachments along the 12.58km long Gujjar nullah.

It is one of the three stormwater drains in Karachi that are being widened to ensure a smooth flow of rainwater.

The Gujjar nullah starts from Nala Stop in New Karachi and ends near the Liaquatabad Town office.

The KMC is clearing 30-feet space on either side of the drain by removing soft encroachments, Senior KMC Director Bashir Siddiqui told SAMAA Digital.

KMC teams will be removing these soft encroachments for one week. It’ll be followed by the removal of concrete structures.

Around 4,000 houses and other concrete structures would be removed during the drive, according to Siddiqui. The drain would be widened between 30 feet and 120 feet at different location.

The KMC informed residents of the houses to be demolished through newspaper advertisements and by physically handing them notices.

It has adopted a different strategy in the case of Gujjar nullah.

“We have started operations at both the starting and ending points of the Gujjar nullah as it is longer than the Mehmoodabad nullah,” Siddiqui said. “The stormwater drain will be cleared of encroachments in a month.”

The KMC Katchi Abadi Department and the district administration completed a survey of the drain last week. They collected CNIC copies of residents for compensation.

Siddiqui said the Sindh government will provide the affectees Rs15,000 per month rent for two years.

After the August 2020 torrential rains, the National Disaster Management Authority and the Sindh government decided to widen stormwater drains in Karachi.

The Sindh government tasked NED University’s Urban & Infrastructure Engineering Department with finding a technical solution to the issue.

The NED submitted its report on stormwater drains to the Sindh chief minister in December 2020.

In the first week of January, the KMC started removing encroachments from stormwater drains. It has cleared the 8km long Mehmoodabad nullah of encroachments.

The KMC demolished around 239 houses and other concrete structures during the Mehmoodabad nullah operation.