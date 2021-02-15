Monday, February 15, 2021  | 2 Rajab, 1442
KMC starts constructing road around Karachi’s Mehmoodabad nullah

The work to widen the stormwater drain is also underway

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has started constructing road on either side of the Mehmoodabad nullah in Karachi.

The stormwater drain has been cleared of all encroachments and the work to widen it is underway.

The KMC Works & Services Department in coordination with the Sindh government and district administration is widening the Mehmoodabad nullah.

The KMC will ensure cleaning of the stormwater drain before the monsoon season so that people could not face difficulties during the rains, Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed said.

The KMC started removing encroachments around the Mehmoodabad nullah in January. The operation was completed in a month.

A 7.5km section of the drain was cleared from Manzoor Colony Fire Station to Korangi Road. The KMC demolished 239 houses and other concrete structures. Of them, 58 houses were completely demolished.

The KMC will establish road and green belts around the nullah so that the land could not be encroached again.

