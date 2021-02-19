KMC renovates Olympian Islahuddin Road in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has renovated the Olympian Islahuddin Road in the city’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. It stretches from Times Square to Disco Bakery.

The KMC Engineering Department completed the road renovation work in three months, according to KMC Technical Services Director General Shabih-ul-Hasan.

The 1km road covers an area of 3,200 square feet. The KMC has extended its width from 36feet to 40feet, Hasan said.

The road has been renovated multiple times in the past, but each time it deteriorated because of a poor sewerage system.

This time the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board first laid the underground sewerage lines and stopped leakages, according to Hasan. The KMC started renovation work after the resolution of water and sewerage issues.

“We have clear directives from the KMC administrator to complete ongoing road renovation works in stipulated time,” Hasan said.

KMC Administrator Laeeq Ahmed said the renovation of roads and installation of street lights on main arteries had begun after the Sindh government released development funds.