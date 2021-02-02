Tuesday, February 2, 2021  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

KMC launches fumigation drive against dengue and malaria in Karachi

East, South districts will be disinfected in the first phase

Posted: Feb 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
KMC launches fumigation drive against dengue and malaria in Karachi

Photo: ONLINE

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has launched a fumigation drive against dengue and malaria in Karachi.

All Karachi districts will be fumigated phase-wise over a month. The East and South districts will be disinfected in the first phase.

In the second phase, the campaign will be launched in the Central, West and Keamari districts. The Korangi and Malir districts will be fumigated in the third phase.

The Seylani Welfare Trust, a non-government organisation, is assisting the KMC in the drive.

Twenty spray vehicles will be used to disinfect the city, Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed told SAMAA Digital. It’ll be jointly carried out by Seylani Welfare Trust workers and KMC staffers, he added.

The purpose of getting the NGO’s assistance is to keep a proper record of fumigation in different areas of Karachi.

“It is the core responsibility of the KMC to protect people from epidemics,” Ahmed said. The campaign will continue in the East and South districts for one week.

The KMC is also seeking support of different NGOs in uplifting the condition of graveyards and installation of RO plants in the city.

