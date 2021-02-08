Monday, February 8, 2021  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Pakistan

KMC administrator seeks report on delay in Karachi Zoo uplift

Rs391m were allocated for the zoo's development in 2017

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
KMC administrator seeks report on delay in Karachi Zoo uplift

A tiger takes a dip in a pool to beat the heat at the Karachi Zoo. Photo: Online

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Laeeq Ahmed has sought a report on the delay in completion of development works at the Karachi Zoo.

In 2017, Rs391million were reportedly allocated for the uplift of the zoo. It was to be completed in two years.

The development works included repair and maintenance of animal cages, painting of 2300 square feet outer wall, and the construction of overhead and underground water tanks, washrooms and the entry gate.

Ahmed asked officials to immediately complete work on cages housing rhinoceros, giraffe and ostriches.

He directed the zoo management to transfer bears to another enclosure, where they could be comfortable.

The KMC administrator requested visitors to pay only Rs20 entry fee for adults and Rs10 for children. People can register their complaints about excessive fee on KMC Administrator Secretariat numbers 021-992151125 and 021-992151126.

In 2018, the KMC demolished shops outside the zoo for the uplift of the area. It has painted the surrounding walls too.

RELATED STORIES

