Karachi’s Gujjar nullah cleared of all soft encroachments

KMC will now start demolishing houses, other concrete structures

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Posted: Feb 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has cleared the Gujjar nullah of all soft encroachments, officials said Friday.

KMC teams cleared a 4km section of the drain from Khamosh Colony to Haji Mureed Goth on Friday, Senior KMC Director Bashir Siddiqui told SAMAA Digital.

During the operation, Siddiqui said, KMC staffers removed shanties, cattle farms, wooden godowns and other structures on either side of the drain.

The KMC removed soft encroachments from a 10km section of the nullah on Thursday.

Officials of the KMC anti-encroachment and Katchi Abadi departments and the district administration will review work on the drain Saturday.

After that, the KMC will start demolishing houses and other concrete structures it has marked along the Gujjar nullah.

Around 4,000 illegally built houses will be demolished to widen the drain according to the design given by a team of NED experts.

For now, the KMC has formed two teams to raze the concrete structures, according to Siddiqui. The number of teams will be increased from four to six for early completion of the operation.

The KMC launched its anti-encroachment operation on the 12.5km long Gujjar nullah on February 8. It is the longest stormwater drain in Karachi, which starts from Nala Stop in New Karachi and ends near the Liaquatabad Town office.

The KMC earlier cleared the 8km long Mehmoodabad nullah of all encroachments. The operation took nearly a month.

