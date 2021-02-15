Monday, February 15, 2021  | 2 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi to have 14 new fire stations: administrator

They will be established under public-private partnership

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Karachi to have 14 new fire stations: administrator

File photo

Fourteen new fire stations will soon be established in Karachi under public-private partnership, Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed said Monday.

Last week, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation received 48 fire tenders and two water bowsers from the centre. The KMC distributed 24 fire tenders in different industrial zones.

“The remaining 24 fire tenders and two bowsers were included in the KMC fire brigade fleet,” Ahmed said.

The KMC Fire Brigade Department now has 46 fire tenders, three water bowsers and one snorkel in its fleet, according to the administrator. It has 24 fire stations.

The KMC gave two fire tenders each to the Korangi Association of Trade & Industry, North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry, Federal B Area Association of Trade & Industry, Sindh Industrial Trade Estate, SITE Superhighway, Landhi Association of Trade & Industry, Export Processing Zone Authority and Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry.

Two fire tenders were given to Saylani Welfare Trust and Pakistan Rangers. One fire tender each was handed over to the Korangi Creek Industrial Park, Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Bin Qasim Industrial Park.

KMC drivers and staff were deputed to these well-equipped fire tenders, Ahmed said. Industrial zones are responsible to keep these fire tenders in working condition, he said.

The induction of new fire tenders will reduce the response time in case of any fire incidents, the Karachi administrator added.

Karachi
 
