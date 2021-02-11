Justice Isa shouldn’t hear cases involving PM Khan: chief justice

Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa should not hear the cases involving Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed said Thursday.

CJP Ahmed said this in the order of the fund allocation case. He said Justice Isa has filed a petition against PM Khan in his personal capacity and it would not be “proper” for him to hear matters relating to the premier, according to the order.

“Therefore, to uphold the principle of un-biasness and impartiality, it would be in the interest of justice that the Hon. Judge should not hear matters involving the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” the order read.

A five-member bench comprising CJP Ahmed, Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Ijazul Ahsan has disposed of the development fund allocation case after the federal and provincial governments denied issuing public funds to parliamentarians ahead of the Senate election.

The bench saw no reason to proceed with the case after the provincial and federal governments responded to the questions raised by the court and denied in writing issuing funds to the lawmakers, the order read.

It came a day after the attorney general of Pakistan submitted a written undertaking signed by PM’s principal secretary Azam Khan that the government won’t give funds to any lawmaker in violation of the constitution.