Jackals kill hyena at Bahawalpur Zoo

A hyena was killed and other was injured after jackals attacked them inside Bahawalpur Zoo, a wildlife official told SAMAA TV Saturday.

The official, who requested anonymity because he isn’t authorized to speak with the media, said the jackals and hyenas were kept in the same cage and it led to fight between the animals. He added that the hyena died a few days ago but the Zoo administration kept it from public.

The hyenas were gifted to Bahawalpur Zoo by Punjab Wildlife Breeders Association.

According to another source, a female puma died a few weeks ago, seven deer and 10 crocodile hatchlings died last year due to administrative negligence.