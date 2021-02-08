Monday, February 8, 2021  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Is it establishment’s job to hide govt’s incompetence, asks Bukhari

She was responding to the ISPR DG's statement

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago

PML-N leader Azma Bukhari criticised on Monday the establishment for allegedly hiding the government’s incompetence. 

In an interview with SAMAA TV Monday morning, ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar said his institution should not be dragged into politics as it had nothing to do with it.

“It feels so good when such comments are issued and we feel like believing them but [present] circumstances and incidents don’t allow [us] to believe them,” Bukhari said, when SAMAA TV’s Nadeem Malik asked her to comment on the ISPR DG’s statement.

She didn’t directly criticise the institution but kept referring to it as “establishment”. In Pakistan, the term is generally used for the military and particularly for the army.

Bukhari is a member of the PML-N, which is part of an 11-party opposition alliance. It accuses the country’s powerful establishment of bringing Prime Minister Imran Khan to power.

The establishment provided crutches to the government after its formation, Bukhari said on the show Nadeem Malik Live.

“Is it the job of the establishment to hold meetings with traders,” she questioned, apparently referring to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s meeting with traders last year.

It wasn’t the establishment’s job to tell the media to do “positive reporting” in order to hide the government’s incompetence, she added.
 
