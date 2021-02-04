Thursday, February 4, 2021  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1442
India registers case against Greta Thunberg over her pro-farmers tweet

She expressed solidarity with protesting farmers

Posted: Feb 4, 2021
Activists of United Hindu Front (UHF) burn an effigy with a picture of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg during a demonstration in New Delhi on February 4, 2021, after she made comments on social media about mass farmers' protests in India. (AFP)

Listen
The New Delhi police have registered a case against environmental activist Greta Thunberg for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion and race after she tweeted in support of protesting Indian farmers.

“We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” the activist said Wednesday. Her tweet came hours after American pop singer Rihanna raised her voice for Indian farmers.

Thunberg, according to an Indian media report, has also been booked under Section 120B for allegedly participating in a criminal conspiracy.

Farmers in India have been protesting across the country, including in New Delhi, for the past couple of months against the new farm laws introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

The Indian government has been under criticism from global media watchdogs after it arrested a journalist for covering the protests and booked several others on sedition charges.

 
