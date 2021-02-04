India registers case against Greta Thunberg over her pro-farmers tweet

The New Delhi police have registered a case against environmental activist Greta Thunberg for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion and race after she tweeted in support of protesting Indian farmers.

“We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” the activist said Wednesday. Her tweet came hours after American pop singer Rihanna raised her voice for Indian farmers.

Thunberg, according to an Indian media report, has also been booked under Section 120B for allegedly participating in a criminal conspiracy.

Farmers in India have been protesting across the country, including in New Delhi, for the past couple of months against the new farm laws introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

The Indian government has been under criticism from global media watchdogs after it arrested a journalist for covering the protests and booked several others on sedition charges.